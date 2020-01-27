The NWSC Kampala Water management team has embarked on a project aimed at stabilizing the water levels at Muyenga bulk water reservoirs and subsequently boost water supply to some parts of the city experiencing supply challenges during this dry season.

The project involves laying new steel transmission mains between reservoirs, system reconfiguration works at the Rubaga- Muyenga water reservoirs and associated water distribution installations along the network.

When completed, the intervention will allow for operational flexibility and a better supply situation during the dry season

Kampala Water General Manager Eng. Mahmood Lutaaya assured city dwellers that the corporation is working around the clock to stabilize water supply in the city.

“We are experiencing high demand for services during this dry season. Whilst we produce 240million liters of water per day, the current demand for water during this peak season is about 330 million liters per day,” he said.

He said some customers in Buwaate, Nansana and the surrounding areas, Kyengera, Gayaza, Kanyanya, Namasuba, Rubaga and Mutungo service areas are experiencing water supply challenges.

We are working on a number of interventions to bridge the supply gaps and serve our customers better,” he said.

Kampala Water Senior Manager Water Supply Eng. Moses Bigabwa said that the corporation is working on a new water works in Katosi that is near completion.

The combined water production from Katosi and Ggaba water works will cater for the demand for water services in the city up to the year 2040.

“Kampala is no longer the 7 hills we knew. Currently, the Kampala network serves customers as far as Wakiso, Namawojjolo, Mukono among others areas in the peripheral of the network. We are working on a number of interventions to address the supply challenges in some parts of the city very soon,” he said.