The state minister of tourism, Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuub,i has said Uganda is set to join the rest of the world to mark World Wildlife Day 2020 celebrated on the 3rd day of March every year.

On Dec 20, 2013, 68 session of UN General Assembly proclaimed 3rd March of every year as World Wildlife Day 2020 to celebrate the beautiful and varied forms of wild fauna and flora and to raise awareness of the several benefits that conservation provides to humanity.

Under the theme ‘Sustaining all life on earth’, the day will be celebrated at Ssaza grounds in Kisoro Municipality, Kisoro District in Kigezi sub region. The year 2020, known as a ‘biodiversity super year’, will host several major global events that place biodiversity at the forefront of the global sustainable development agenda.

According to the minister, the theme encompasses all wild animal and plant species as a component of biodiversity as well as the livelihoods of people, especially those who live closest to the nature. It also underlines the importance of sustainable use of natural resources in support of the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

“Uganda boasts of a rich and diverse wildlife heritage owing to its unique location at the zone of overlap between the savannah of East Africa and rainforests of W Africa. We’re distinctly blessed with spectacular landscapes of unrivalled beauty.” He said

“It provides a unique opportunity to deliver transformative progress for the conservation and sustainable use of the species of wild animals and plants in response to global sustainable development challenges that can best be addressed with nature-based solutions.”

Wildlife, namely the species of both wild animals and plants for the purpose of World Wildlife Day, is an integral part of the world’s biological diversity which has the greatest resonance with the general public.

In the run-up to and on World Wildlife Day 2020, the ministry will raise awareness of the multitude of benefits of wildlife to people, the interlinkages between the various components of biodiversity and the threats they are facing.