Police has said that they are closely monitoring consultative meetings and preparations of all aspiring candidates for observation of the law and maintenance of sanity in the country.

According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, some political actors and groups have released road-maps for public consultations online, and went on calling delegates and supporters to take part in these consultations.

“We would like to remind them that it is a requirement under the EC guidelines, for all aspiring Presidential Candidates to formally notify the police. At the moment we are carefully monitoring all politicians planning on holding consultations to ensure they do not fraunt these guidelines.” he said at police headquarters in Naguru.

Based on recent experience, Enanga said they have observed negative impact of illegal processions and assemblies which climaxed into threats to public order and safety in the areas of in Kasangati, Jinja and Soroti, “As a result we would like to ask all politicians and their organizers to work with the police to achieve their objective of consultations,” he said.

“We continue gathering intelligence on all potential risks and threats to public safety. We have plans to respond proportionately, in the face of any violent situation by using minimum but necessary force that may include the use of teargas to disperse and arrest the offenders.” He said

He said all Territorial police Commanders have been reminded to train and equip our officers to maintain public order and to further have effective plans of mobilizing officers within their territorial jurisdiction or across territories where necessary.

“We pledge to continue policing all lawful and peaceful assemblies. We also call upon the public to help us fight illegal protests by being vigilant and reporting any suspicious behavior,”he said.

Recently police clashed with Kyadondo East MP who is also an aspiring presidential candidate, claiming that the singer did not notify them on his consultative meetings. They later met and ironed out all the indifferences in line with the law.