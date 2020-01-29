By Our Reporter

Azuri Technologies, a leading provider of pay-as-you-go solar home solutions for off-grid households in Uganda and other African countries, has been named by Cleantech Group in the prestigious 2020 Global Cleantech 100.

Contested by over 8,000 innovators from 80 countries, the Global Cleantech 100 is an annual guide to leading companies in sustainable innovation.

Only the top 100 companies best positioned to solve tomorrow’s clean technology challenges are included.

Azuri CEO, Simon Bransfield-Garth, said: “We are honoured to be again listed in the Global Cleantech 100 and for our life changing off-grid home solar solutions to be showcased on the global stage.”

“Our off-grid solar units offer multiple benefits for African consumers. The technology not only supplies affordable, clean and reliable power, but it also enables users to unlock financial services and an array of efficient goods and services powered by the solar units.”

Azuri has coupled off-grid solar with energy-efficient smart TVs, rechargeable radios, satellite entertainment, internet access and a range of other appliances and services to bring modern digital technology to off-grid households.

Since 2012, the company has sold over 200,000 systems. Through its network of African partners and distributors, Azuri currently employs more than 5,000 people across Africa, but the company is poised for further expansion across sub-Saharan Africa in 2020.

The complete list of 100 companies was revealed on 27 January at the 18th annual Cleantech Forum San Francisco.

To read more about Azuri’s outlook as an innovator, visit Cleantech Group’s market intelligence platform and download the report.

Azuri Technologies operates in five key territories; Kenya, Nigeria, Zambia, Tanzania and Uganda