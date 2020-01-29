The National Water and Sewerage Corporation has embarked on a massive customer outreach campaign in all its areas of operation across the country.

The ‘Customer Connect-Tumanyagane’ programme was flagged off by the Managing Director Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha in Kampala Nalukolongo zone.

According to Dr. Mugisha, the campaign is aimed at sharing the various interventions the corporation is undertaking to improve water supply in the city and Verifying weather bills are actually being delivered to customers.

It is also aimed at understanding, resolving customer challenges and checking out functionality of installations at the customer’s home among others.

“This campaign is happening in all our areas of operation. We want to reach out to our customers and understand their challenges, check on the integrity of our field staff, appreciate customers who pay bills promptly, verify the meter readings and share the interventions we are doing to improve water supply.” he said

Responding to requests of prepaid meter technology from customers, Dr. Mugisha said that the technology in water engineering is quite unique and expensive.

“NWSC has over 600,000 meter connections. Installing good prepaid meters that cost about 3,750,000 each does not make economic sense when Uganda has not yet achieved SDG 6 and water for all. Let us achieve water for all and then automate.” He said adding that “We cannot serve our customers better in the comfort of our offices. We are going out to talk to them”