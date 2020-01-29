Stanbic Bank Uganda and Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) have partnered in a new awareness campaign against deforestation by encouraging the public to plant trees to stimulate sustainable development and save the environment.

To support the campaigned dubbed, ‘Running Out of Trees’ or ‘ROOT’ campaign, Barbara Campaign, the Head of Corporate Social Investments, Stanbic Bank Uganda handed over a Shs 10 million cheque to UBL’s Head of Corporate Relations Manager, Rhona Arinaitwe.

Further, Stanbic staff will take part in a marathon relay from Kampala to Gulu with other companies, to highlight the dangers of deforestation.

“Our sincere gratitude to Stanbic Bank for the Shs10 million contribution and team pledges towards ensuring a successful Running Out Of Trees reforestation campaign, and a sustainable greener Uganda,” said UBL.

Other entities continue to contribute to the noble cause. For instance, days ago, Liberty Life Assurance gave Shs5 million, an ambulance. Access to medical facilities is also Liberty Life Assurance for those who will march along the Kampala – Gulu route.