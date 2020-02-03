Reverend James Bukomeko was yesterday consecrated and enthroned as the 5th Bishop of Mityana Diocese.

Bishop Bukomeko succeeds The Rt. Rev Bishop, Samuel Stephens Kazimba Mugalu, who was elected the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda succeeding Rt. Rev. Archbishop Stanley Ntagali who retires in March 2020.

The consecration service was led The Most Rev Stanley Ntagali the Archbishop of Church of Uganda who lauded President Yoweri Museveni for supporting Church of Uganda in many ways and supporting Bishop Bukomeko’s ministry with a vehicle.

President YMuseveni was represented by the Prime Minister Dr. John Livingstone Ruhakana Rugunda, who vowed to continue supporting the church in a bid to fulfill its mandate.

Bagaga Kwagalana Group donated a vehicle to the Archbishop-Elect Rt Rev Dr Stephen Kazimba to enable him run his duties as the 9th Archbishop of Church of Uganda.

Buganda Kingdom’s Katikiro Owek. Peter Mayiga, Archbishop Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, and Bishop Anthony Zziwa the Chairman of Uganda Episcopal Conference attended in the function alongside several other dignitaries from central government and Buganda kingdom.

Bishop Bukomeko was born on November 1, 1968 in Luwero and is the youngest of the twelve children. He earned a Master of Divinity degree from Uganda Christian University, a Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management from Uganda Management Institute, a Bachelor of Education and a Diploma in Education from Nkumba University.

Who is the new consecrated Bishop

He also has an Executive Certificate from Hertfordshire University. He was given an honorary doctorate from the London Bridge Business School.

When bishop Bukomeko was 21 years old, a cleric visited his home and challenged him about his faith. It was during that visit that he fully committed his life to Jesus Christ and has never regretted the decision.

He was ordained a deacon and a priest in 1994. He has served in various capacities in Namirembe Diocese, including parish priest and Assistant Vicar.

Bishop Bukomeko married Rose Kokomeko in 1996. God has blessed them with five children, including twin girls.