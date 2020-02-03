The Buganda Road grade one Magistrate, Stella Amabirisi, has dismissed cyber harassment and offensive communication cases brought against YMCA Student, Brian Isiko.

Isiko was charged of cyber harassment and offensive communication when he allegedly stalked Kabarole Woman MP, Sylvia Rwabwogo, even though the student said he has deep love for the MP known not to be officially married.

In her ruling, the magistrate argued that it was unfair for Isiko to keep reporting back to court yet the complainant has never appeared to testify even when she was summoned on four occasions.

Isiko was in July 2018 convicted of Cyber Harassment and Offensive Communication and sentenced to two years in prison for continually love texting and stalking Kabarole Woman MP Sylvia Rwabwogo. The MP contended that Isiko was being used by some selfish individuals in a mission to lure her with love and later kill her.

In October 2018 Kampala High Court judge, Justice Jane Francis Abodo ordered for a retrial of YMCA Student Brian Isiko to ascertain allegations of stalking Kabarole district woman MP Sylvia Rwabwogo.

Appearing before Court as per bail conditions, Justice Abodo ordered that since the suspect pleaded guilty in the lower Court and due to lack of love messages pinning the convict, he should be retried back at Buganda Road Court and he was ordered to produce himself there within 48 hours.