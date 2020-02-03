The hearings for schools whose 2019 primary leaving examinations (PLE) results were withheld starts today at Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) offices in Ntinda. The hearing will be conducted before Board’s Examinations Security Committee

According to the executive secretary of UNEB, Daniel Odong, the Board sought and obtained approval of the Minister of education and sports, Janet Kataha Museveni in accordance with Section 4(3) of the UNEB Act and withheld results of 1,512 candidates pending completion of investigations.

“The 1,512 candidates is much lower than the 3,346 withheld in 2018 PLE. Schools whose results are withheld were notified through their District Inspectors of Schools.” He said

He said all candidates whose results were withheld will be accorded a fair hearing by the Board’s Examinations Security Committee. Those candidates who will be cleared will have their results released and after the hearings are concluded the Board will publish in the media the list of schools and districts from which results will have been cancelled.

This year 617,150 candidates passed the PLE compared to 599,593 the previous year. Male candidates performed better than females in all subjects. Over 39,182 male candidates passed in grade one, 30,061 female. English and SST, performance improved at the distinction level. Overall pass level rose in Science although performance at the distinction level dropped sharply.

In both English and Mathematics performance was poor in questions where candidates were required to apply knowledge in problem solving situations or express themselves freely. Candidates were more comfortable with questions that are direct and based on recall.

The reports from Examiners, however, indicated that there is an improvement in candidates’ handwriting. Candidates also organized and presented their work more clearly even when the answers are wrong. The number of candidates scoring zero has also reduced greatly compared to previous years.