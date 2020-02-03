The Retired Bishops of Church of Uganda and their wives held a thanksgiving service for Archbishop Stanley Ntagali and Mama Beatrice Ntagali and used the same occasion to bid him farewell.

Speaking during the Service at Uganda Martyrs Museum Namugongo, Rt Rev Dr Dunstan Bukenya, the Secretary of the Archbishop’s Advisory Committee and Representative of Retired Bishops in the House of Bishops) commended the Archbishop for standing by retired Bishops and recommending the establishment of the Archbishop’s Advisory Committee for Retired Bishops.

According to Bishop Bukenya, this Committee was established to provide Pastoral care for the Retired Bishops and provide input of Faith and Order to the House of Bishops through their representatives.

He noted that the Committee is chaired by Rt Rev Zebedde Masereka with Rt Rev Onono Omweng, Rt Rev Eria Paul Luzinda Kizito, Rt Rev Charles Odurkami as members and him as the Secretary.

He applauded the Archbishop and Mama Beatrice Ntagali for their contribution towards the growth of Church of Uganda.

“Your Grace, retired Bishops would like to thank you for the inauguration of the Archbishop Janani Luwum Church House, the Inauguration of the Vision 2016-2025 Strategic Master Plan for Church Growth, three years focusing on the care for the children, the Inauguration of Evangelical Fellowship in the Anglican Church of Uganda Chapter (EFAC-U) to which I am the Contact Person and your Pastoral Touch and love for Retired Bishops and their Wives.” Bishop Bukenya noted.

He recommended that a pension scheme for bishops and clergy be established at every Diocese, a pension department equally be established by policy have retired Bishops and clergy active in Mission of the Church and establishment of projects that meet the needs of clergy and other Church workers.

According to the records presented by Bishop Bukenya, Church of Uganda currently has 50 Retired Bishops, 24 Widows of the Bishops who passed on and with 52 Bishops (including Archbishops) who passed on since the time of the Rt Rev. James Hannington the Second Bishop of Eastern Equatorial Africa including Uganda.

Bishop Emeritus Jackson Matovu, the Chairman of the Namugongo Martyrs Museum Development Committee who led the service hailed Archbishop Ntagali for supporting the development of the Museum and narrated the achievements and future projects at the Museum.

“As you may remember Your Grace, it was you and a few blessed ones, including His Grace Cyprian Kizito Lwanga and the Late Archbishop Dr. Livingston Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo together with the Bishop of Namirembe Rt. Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira, Who did the ground breaking of this site in 2014.” Bishop Emeritus Jackson Matovu noted.

The Museum Development Committee joined the Retired Bishops to give thanks to the Lord for the Ministry of The Most Rev Stanley Ntagali as the 8th Archbishop of Church of Uganda.

Bishop Matovu noted that plans are underway to embrace the most critical requirements such as building a theatre including the Community Church, The Museum Tower, Hotel, Children’s Park and Leisure Park with in their five years Strategic Plan.

In his response, Archbishop Ntagali thanked retired Bishops for offering him guidance and being good team members.

“When I was Enthroned as the 8th Archbishop of Church of Uganda, I called upon you to join me to build a team and you became wonderful team mates. I am very grateful to God that I was your team leader.” Archbishop Ntagali said.

He noted that he will be retiring from full time office work which he has done for over the last 43 years but won’t stop preaching the gospel.

“I am retiring a very happy man. Mama Beatrice and I are going to have enough time with our grand children. We have been going home as visitors. I am retiring from full time office work but not from preaching the Gospel. I will stop preaching the gospel when God calls me home.” He noted amid cheers from the retired Bishops.

“I want to remain a humble servant of God, continue living an exemplary life for me to finish my race successfully to enable me get the crown of life that the Lord promised me.” Archbishop Ntagali added.

He advised the retired Bishops and other congregants not to always worry about the challenges on life but rather give them up to the lord.

“In my ministry, I have faced several challenges but every challenge that comes to me, I offer it to the lord and he turns it into an opportunity. I don’t revenge. I normally choose to forgive and pray for my enemies that the lord may show them the light of salvation.” He said.

He thanked Namugongo Museum Development Committee for the great work they have done to turn the Site into a befitting State of Art Museum.

“I was honoured to host His Holiness Pope Francis in this Museum when he visited Uganda. This was a blessing to us. Many other people that have visited this Museum always express utmost gratitude for the great work done here. We return the glory and honour to God.” He added.

The retired Bishops welcomed Archbishop Stanley Ntagali and Mama Beatrice Ntagali to the fellowship of “Retired Generals of Church of Uganda.”