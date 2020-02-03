Telecommunication network around Entebbe International Airport and parts of the municipality was interrupted as Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu landed into the country.

Mr. Netanyahu who is in Uganda for a one day state visit, has been received by the Prime Minister of Uganda, Dr. John Livingstone Ruhakana Rugunda and the State Minister for Foreign Affairs in charge of International Relations, Okello Oryem.

Netanyahu was treated to red carpet welcome, including traditional dances, at airport terminal in Entebbe. It is remembered Netanyahu’s brother Yoni died in a legendary operation to liberate Jewish hostages 43 years ago at the same airport.

It is averred that HaMossad leModiʿin uleTafkidim Meyuḥadim (Mossad), the national intelligence agency of Israel has been camping in Uganda since Friday trying to assess security situation in the country before the arrival of their Prime Minister. And this could explain why telecommunication networks were jammed.

He is in Uganda for bilateral talks with his host Yoweri Museveni. He is also expected to brief his host on the recent peace pact offered by President Donald Trump for the Middle East.

After inspecting a guard of honour mounted by armed forces, he was driven to State House Entebbe to meet Mr. Museveni and will apparently participate in memorial for his late brother on the way back.