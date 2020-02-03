The Federation of Motorsport Associations of Uganda (FMU) has voted former driver, Dipu Ruparelia, as their federation president in the general elections held at Kati-Kati Restaurant in Lugogo.

Dipu contested for this position with three others including former President Dusman Okee, Godfrey Nsamba and Jack Wavamuno. Dipu polled 36 votes, Wavamuno 25, Okee 14 and Nsamba 11.

Mr. Ruparelia is a calm and down to earth fellow who FMU needed at the moment given that the association had run out of senior and connected people like Charlie Muhangi, Chipper Adams, Karim Hirji and Riyaz Kurji. The association has also been struggling with lack of funding as there were more sponsors. However, with the entry of city tycoon Rajiv Ruparelia into the game, it rejuvenated the spirits of the association hence the return of Dipu Ruparelia.

Remarking after elections, the former rally driver said “We need to woo back sponsors, establish accountability and put our clubs in order. You could see from this last elections that clubs have not been monitored properly. I am going to task my team that if we are going to clean up the sport there would be no fears and favours.”

“The change was needed, my team and I are going to strive very hard first and foremost to involve all stakeholders and ask for their opinions and views and find the way forward.” He said after beating Okee who was accused for hijacking the FMU secretariat and other influential departments and running the federation as a personal entity.

Okee was also accused of killing all the structures and virtually become the federation’s finance, audit and spokesman in the three years. In the process of his leadership, Okee clashed with his executives including Jeff Kabagambe (vice technical), Joseph Mwangala (secretary general), Herbert Rutagerwa (finance) and Haj Hamid Ggombe (vice administration).

In other positions, Shemmy Senkatuka was elected Vice President beating Ken Kitariko and Kees Kagolo. Jeff Kabagamba was re-elected the deputy Vice President Motorsport edging Leon Ssenyange.

Leila Mayanja will be the only female in the Management Committee after beating Reynolds Kibira to the General Secretary post.

Ernest Zziwa was re-elected the Assistant General Secretary, Kisitu Mayanja will be the next deputy vice president motorcycling after edging George Semakula and Joseph Mwangala.

The post for Vice President Vintage was left open after the candidate as Hussein Kato failed to meet requirements.