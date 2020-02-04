Military commanders of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) are meeting to discuss the planned reduction of AMISOM military personnel in line with recommendations by the UN Security Council.

The meeting held in Mogadishu sought to enable the AMISOM contingent commanders across the various sectors in Somalia, agree on operational matters ahead of a two-day Operations Coordination Committee (OCC) meeting that started yesterday, February 3, 2020.

AMISOM commanders, officials from the AMISOM troop-contributing countries (TCCs), international partners, and the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) will attend the OCC meeting to discuss the security situation in Somalia.

AMISOM Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Tigabu Yilma Wondimhunegn, said the OCC would discuss the security situation in Somalia and realignment of planned operations with the revised Concept of Operations (CONOPs).

“The main agenda is the drawdown based on the UN Security Council Resolution of 2019, which states that we drawdown by another 1000; the general security situation and future operations, especially the rearrangement of the CONOPs 2020,” Lt. Gen. Tigabu stated.

Lt. Gen. Tigabu urged the AMISOM contingent commanders to develop strategies for future operations and agree to reduce personnel without jeopardizing the security gains so far.