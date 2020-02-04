Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces soldiers from Jinja Cantonment and Senior Command and Staff College Kimaka have conducted Civil Military activities in Jinja town by cleaning Jinja central market in preparation for the upcoming Tarehe Sita celebrations.

The soldiers who were led by the Commandant of Non Commissioned Officers Academy (NCOA) Col. Saad Katemba kicked off the activities by matching from Gadaffi barracks to Jinja town.

The Chief participant Col.Saad Katemba said that, civil military activities help UPDF to identify themselves with the people by giving back to them whatever is within the Army’s means as a token of appreciation.

“This is so because people are the foundation of UPDF and this stretches back in our history” Col. Katemba emphasized.

In his remarks, the RDC Jinja District Mr. Eric Sakwa said the day reflects the foundation of UPDF that is based on discipline and hard work which must be maintained He appreciated the cleaning of Jinja town and asked the leadership and residents of Jinja to emulate.

He implored soldiers to remain vigilant security wise and ready to deal with any one who tries to destabilize peace in Uganda.

The Deputy Mayor of Jinja municipality Ms.Medius Asiimwe lauded the Commander in Chief and the entire UPDF for championing peace in Uganda. She further said that the people of Jinja feel and love the presence of UPDF and pledged her full support.