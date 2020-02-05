The international governing body of football, FIFA, has banned Ugandan footballer, George Mandela for lifetime over his involvement in match fixing.

According FIFA, the disciplinary committee found him and several players guilty of having been involved in match manipulation in violation of article 69 paragraph one of FIFA disciplinary code of 2017.

“In particular given his central role in the conspiracy, the player George Mandela, Uganda has been banned from taking part in any kind of football related activity on national and international level for life,” FIFA said.

Three other Kenyan individuals; Moses Chikati, Festus Okiring and Festo Omukoto were banned from taking part of football related activity on national and international level for a period of four years.

The four banned players were at the time attached to Kakamega Home Boyz FC playing in the first division of Kenya premier league.

The formal disciplinary proceedings against the aforementioned individuals stemmed from an investigation onto various matches in Kenya premier league in 2019. The investigation alluding to FIFA was conducted through its integrity department with the consent of and in cooperation with relevant stakeholders and authorities.