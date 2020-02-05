President Yoweri Museveni has directed the Ministry of Health to conduct an aggressive public awareness campaign as one of the measures of preventing and controlling the outbreak of Coronavirus.

President Museveni was meeting government officials to discuss contingency measures and Uganda’s preparedness to prevent coronavirus that is currently ravaging China and is spreading to other countries. They also discussed the impeding locust invasion threat that is currently ravaging the neighbouring Kenya.

“I now understand this disease. I’m going to write about it so that the public is sensitized on how to prevent it” he said.

On Monday World health organisation (WHO) reported that 17336 cases of acute respiratory disease were confirmed in 24 provinces, regions and cities and 21558 suspected cases in China. The virus has claimed 362 people.

Over 50 cases of coronavirus have also been confirmed in other countries in Europe and Asia. Progress as so far been registered with 505 cured cases. So far no case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed Uganda.

The deadly coronavirus outbreak that has spread from China causes severe acute respiratory infection and symptoms usually start with a fever, followed by a dry cough.

WHO is working closely with global experts, governments and partners to rapidly expand scientific knowledge on this new virus, to track the spread and virulence of the virus, and to provide advice to countries and individuals on measures to protect health and prevent the spread of this outbreak.

The Prime Minister informed the President that the Health Ministry working with its partners were already implementing preparedness activities, like screening of all travellers at Entebbe International Airport and doing risk Communication for public awareness for the general population.

Among the measures discuss to contain the virus include anti-inflammatory vaccine to reduce the body panic, antiviral, antibiotics, rehydration and increase of oxygen in the body as well as preventive measures such as washing of hands with soap and use of masks to prevent the spread of the disease.

Present Museveni also instructed the Ministry of Health to come up with a public awareness document that can be used to engage and educate the public.

He further advised that Ugandans currently in China should remain there since the government of China has already put mechanisms to contain and prevent the transmission of the disease.