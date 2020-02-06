The UPDF Chief of Defence Forces Gen. David Muhoozi has donated Shs30 million to two development groups of Bida-Bujja village in Kasangombe Sub-County in Nakaseke district. The money which was delivered by the Joint Chief of Staff of the UPDF Lt. Gen. Joseph Musanyufu was handed over to Kasangombe stationers Association and Kasangombe Youth hatchery to develop themselves.

The cash donation was promised to the two groups at the regional launch of Tarehe Sita activities where the area L.C III chairperson Mr James Makanda requested the groups to be assisted.

Mr. Makanda promised continuous supervision of the groups so as to achieve the objective of the project.

The UPDF will celebrate 39th Tarehe Sita Anniversary in Nakaseke Butalangu grounds tomorrow 6th Feb 2020 under the theme “Consolidating the strategic partnership with the people to guard the gains of liberation”.

The UPDF together with Rose Namayanja Foundation is also renovating Bidabujja health center II in Kasangombe subcounty in Nakaseke district. This is part of the ongoing Tarahesita activities in Greter Luwero region.

Speaking at the inspection of the work progress Rose Namayanja who is also the chairperson Rose Namayanja Foundation thanked God for the wonderful things done to people of Nakaseke by UPDF.

“Bulemezi had a hand in the struggle and should celebrate Tarehe Sita based on the historical significance of greater Luwero”. She added.

Tarehe Sita always leaves a trail behind basing on a series of activities and development done in the communities where it is celebrated.

Namayanja applauded UPDF for the support, quality and speedy work done in the construction of the health centre.