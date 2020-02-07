Ms Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo has been appointed in acting as the Executive Director of Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), replacing Eng. Godfrey Mutabazi, whose ten year contract expires on Sunday February 9.

Flamboyant Mutabzi replaced Eng. Patrick Masambu in 2010 as UCC ED. is credited for the growth of the communication industry but at the same time he was seen as barking dog of government especially in clamping down critical media houses who are sometimes accused of favouring the opposition.

Eng. Mutabazi has played a significant role in clamping down of all radio, TV shows that criticize president Museveni’s leadership claiming that the shows incite violence.

In May last year, Mutabazi ordered 13 media house to suspend 39 journalists who were accused of airing live videos and sound bites as police arrested Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine on April 29, at Kalerwe market as he proceeded to Kibuli Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) where he was summoned over allegations of breaching of police guidelines and traffic rules.

He was hence caught up in a feud with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Metro FM, Capt. Francis Babu after Babu told him to mark where he stops in communication industry.

During, the former inspector general of police (IGP), Kale Kaihura’s reign, Mutabazi was frequently ordered to shutdown social media platforms infringing of people’s rights of access to information.

During, the former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Gen. Kale Kaihura’s reign, Mutabazi was frequently ordered to shutdown social media platforms infringing of people’s rights of access to information.

“Considering that the executive director’s tenure of office expires on February 9, 2020, he hands over office to avert an unlawful stay in office without a formal contract. That the director, engineering and communications infrastructure, Engineer Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo takes over as the acting executive director until a substantive director is appointed,” reads part of the February 7 letter written by Ms Nabakooba to the UCC board chairperson Eng Dr Dorothy Okello.

According to the UCC Act, the executive director shall be appointed by the minister on the recommendation of the board.