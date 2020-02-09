Kasambya County MP, Mbwatekamwa Gaffa has presented a censure motion against Security Minister Gen Elly Tumwine over allegations of operating safe houses.

Last year, Kawempe north MP Latif Ssebagala supported by Arua Municipality’s Kassiano Wadri, successfully moved a motion to have the House investigate the alleged existence of safe houses.

Last week, the chairperson of the Committee on Human Rights, Jennifer Egunyu pinned Tumwine for obstruction. “The Minister for Security be held accountable for failing the committee work by denying the committee access to safe houses and for blocking the committee’s interaction with the security heads,” said Egunyu.

MPs then, in near unanimity heaped blame on Tumwiine and government security apparatus for alleged torture, and rebuked Gen. Tumwine for saying he would not permit the committee’s interaction with Internal Security Organisation Director General, Col Frank Kaka Bagyenda and the Commander of the elite Special Forces Command (SFC), Maj Gen James Birungi, to interact with MPs.

According to rule 108 of the Rules of Procedure details the process of getting a Minister censured, which has to contend with the Member spearheading the censure notifying the Clerk to Parliament in writing, giving reasons and a proposed motion with the basis for the censure.

In his letter to the clerk of parliament, Mbwatekamwa accuses Gen Tumwine of contempt of Parliament as after he declined MPs from accessing safe houses, incompetence after he failed to implement parliament decisions on torture and maintaining the existence of safe houses.

He also accuses him of indiscipline noting that he undermined Human rights committee members when he last appeared of safe house.

Alluding to rules of procedure, the Clerk will within three days notify Parliament by pinning on the Members’ notice board and depositing a copy with the Sergeant-at-Arms for 10 working days.

At least one third of the Members of Parliament should appended their signatures on the list if the motion is to proceed. But if after 10 days elapses when one third the MPs have not signed on the list, the Notice of Censure shall lapse.

According to Rules of Procedure, Tumwine however has a right to defend himself on the floor of parliament.