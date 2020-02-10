Although the year 2020 has kicked off on a bad note, with the invasion of locusts and the break out of the deadly coronavirus causing panic and fear, The NBS television network also seems to be facing a rather challenging month of its own as journalists continue to leave for greener pastures elsewhere, the latest being none other than Solomon Serwanja.

The Komla Dumor award winner is said to have been the latest journalist to quit NBS as he joins a number of journalists like Raymond Mujuni, Joseph Sabiiti and Sheila Tusiime Mugisha who have also walked out the door in a space of less than a month. Although it is not clear whether the journalists have a misunderstanding with Kin Kalissa and his team, what is clear is that they are destined for other employment opportunities elsewhere such as Kenya and Total Ugandan among other organizations. Eagle Online has learnt that Serwanja has already served the station with a resignation letter.

Word on the streets is Mr. Sserwanja did not hesitate to leave the popular TV station after he received an offer from a major broadcasting network in Nairobi. The karma like departure of these big names is reminiscent of earlier times at NBS and the manner in which it poached a number of good journalists form its rival company, NTV only to later lose them in the same style to better offers.