Kampala socialite and business man Sulaiman Kabangala Mbuga has finally set the tone for this year by venturing into the entertainment industry with the opening of the a state of the art production house that will house his new Television network named Select four. The station that will be co-owned by the socialite and his wife Vivienne is set to be up and running by the end of this month.

The couple who were only recently jailed for swindling huge sums of money from a Swedish national seems to have put that all behind them as he sets to make the record straight and what better way to do so than with your very own broadcasting network.

SK Mbuga was spotted at Serena Hotel earlier this week with a number of individuals clad in black T.Shirts with ‘Select four’ written across them in attempt to bring awareness to this new venture, he assured journalists that the T.V station would be both educational and entertainment based in order to help the youth acquire skills to make it in life.

Although details are not clear about the unveiling and launch of the T.V station, word reaching our desks is that project is in full gear with various artists and T.V personalities such as M.C Kats and Zahara Toto already enlisted to take up office in the soon to be launched T.V station. Further fueling these stories is Miles Rwamiti’s new role as the director of Select 4 as he plans to depart form his former position at the Luganda based local network known as Spark T.V.