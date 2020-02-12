Home News Breaking: Gen. Biraro dead News Breaking: Gen. Biraro dead By Our Reporter - February 12, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Former presidential candidate Maj. Gen. Benin Biraro is dead. He is reported to have died of cancer which he has been undergoing treatment for a long time. Post Views: 454 Related Posts Gen Bamuze is deadMaj Gen Ali Bamuze, the former commander of the Uganda National Rescue Front (UNRF) II… Breaking newsCholera outbreak confirmed in Kasese district as reports indicate 20 cases have been recorded in… BREAKING NEWS: Confirmed Gen. Kayihura arrestedThe former Inspector General of Police, Gen. Kale Kayihura has been arrested. According to highly… Latest Posts Investigation Top NRM mobilizer on rampage as his men kill a person in Mubende February 12, 2020 Western Region asked to embrace NSSF’s technological innovations. News February 12, 2020 Breaking: Gen. Biraro dead News February 12, 2020 Sex scandal hits Airtel as female employee implicates top boss Gossip February 12, 2020 Police officer kills 3 colleagues before committing suicide News February 11, 2020