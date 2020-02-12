On Tuesday, The National Social Security Fund encouraged all its members, including employers and employees to embrace and fully utilize the organization’s technological innovations that are aimed at improving and providing better quality services for its customers. This was announced during the western-regional employer meeting held at the Hotel Triangle, Mbarara District.

“We must accept that the environment of doing business has changed due to the sophisticated technological progressions that are happening now, we as NSSF, have pushed for a paperless economy in all our branches , therefore we request all our customers to appreciate our e-services for a better service delivery,” Managing Director, Mr. Richard Byarugaba said.

This meeting was the fourth in the Western region and the second of its kind to take place in Mbarara town. The NSSF Western belt is comprised of districts like Masaka, Mbarara, Bushenyi, Kanungu, Kabale Kisoro and Fort portal.

The Fund’s current statistics show that 70% of their members access their services such as self-registration, clearing remittances and checking balance statements via their online portal where as only 30% are still visiting the branches for services.

According to Mr. Geoffrey Ssajjabi, NSSF Head of Business, this percentage is promising but it’s not their target, therefore, to be able to hit their intended target of 100% e-services, members have to appreciate the existing Fund’s online channels and interact with them more often.

Mr. Byarugaba highlighted the key importance of the online tools such creating customer satisfactory, saves money and time, staff convenience and customer convenience.

Members in the Western region have expressed their sincere gratitude towards the fund for always being transparent and interactive with its members on issues that needed clarity.