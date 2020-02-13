Former Army Commander of Uganda people’s Defence forces (UPDF) and now coordinator of Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), party retired Major General Mugisha Muntu has eulogized late Major General Benon Biraaro and described him as a patriot who diligently served his country.

The former presidential candidate who wowed many of over his oratory skills and intelligence during 2016 general election, died yesterday Wednesday morning at Kampala Hospital of colon cancer

In his condolence message, Gen Muntu said, “our country has lost a patriot. General Benon Biraaro served his country diligently and unreservedly. Amidst all the temptations of power he has passed on by God’s Grace before bowing to the sense of entitlement that many within our ranks who fought the Bush war succumbed to.”

He said that Gen. Biraaro stuck to the ideals they fought for in 1981 to 1986 and never bowed to what has completely derailed the cause for which they made significant sacrifices and he did not succumb to greed and arrogance that have seen many loose bearing.

“He may not have often been critical in open public fora but I know that he boldly expressed his views to the powers that be on the most critical political and constitutional challenges of our time even when he was still in uniform. Amidst the trials and temptations of this world and the pain he experienced he has passed on in at ease with himself and his God.” He said

“I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to Joy and the family for your great and irredeemable loss. We will stand with you through this really dark period. A grateful nation salutes you. May the Lord rest his soul in eternal peace?” Muntu said

While still in active military, he served as the commandant of the Uganda Senior Command and Staff College in Kimaka, Jinja among other deployments.

He was born on March 1, 1958 in Isingiro District. He attended Makerere University, in Kampala, Uganda’s oldest and largest public university, graduating in 1982 with a Bachelor of Arts in political science. Later, he attended Cranfield University in the United Kingdom, graduating with a Masters in Global Strategic Studies.