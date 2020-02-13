Parliament is set to focus on the ban of polythene bags and plastics. The revelation was made by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga during walk against plastic carrier bags campaign peddled at creating awareness and saving environment.

In 2018, parliament passed the National Environment Bill 2017 banning polythene bags below 30 microns following a recommendation from the Committee on Natural Resources.

The walk against plastic carrier bag campaign was flanked by students from of Makerere, Kampala International University (KIU), Kyambogo and Muteesa 1 Royal University and pupils from various primary schools.

The walk which covered four kilometers from the City Square to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) grounds Lugogo was organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

In her speech Kadaga appreciated the WWF officials and youths for this noble cause and encouraged them to spearhead the fight as the government supports them.

“I appreciate everyone here and urge you to fight tirelessly and conserve the environment. We will not sit back on this matter of saving the environment.” Kadaga said adding that parliament will render a hand to see that the law is enforced right from the Ministry of Water and Environment under the National environment Management Authority,

According to the WWF Director, David Duli, pollution has become a great challenge in Uganda and the world at large and there is little effort to towards checking increased plastic and Kaveera pollution, “But today it is our time to fight hard,” he added

“Everywhere you move, there are plastics and polythene bags dumped and this has caused a great risk to our soils, water and the aquatic animals. The littering is especially from the city to drainage channels and beaches,’ Duli urged.

He added that this has threatened the future of our country and the generation to come.

“Although doctors have played their roles of treating Ugandans and sensitizing them against pollution, many diseases have sprung up such as cancer that swept our great diplomat Gen. Benon Biraro .” He said

The Executive Director Youth Live Uganda, James Byarugaba said, “Ugandans have to embark on the climate change and stop being selfish and negligent about our lives and the future generation.”

He urged Ugandans should always carry usable bottles only to cub plastics in the country. “In this fight we are not against businessmen but on the betterment of Uganda.” He said