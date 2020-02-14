None Executive Director of Centenary Bank and chairman Board of Directors at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Dr. Simon Kagugube is critically ill.

Eagle Online can exclusively reveal that Dr. Kagugube who cahirs the monitor Publications Limited board, a subsidiary of the Nation Media Group in Nairobi is in extensive unit where he has been placed under life support.

“We can’t fly him out and we can’t anything, the pacemaker they (doctors) put has also failed. His heart is so low, we have left him on oxygen.” The source said before adding “As bank (Centenary bank) and his family, we have meetings and we are ready to have him relocated to South Africa or another country but we cannot go against doctors who have advised otherwise”

According to family sources, the Ugandan lawyer, corporate executive and taxation expert is currently admitted to Nakasero hospital. The doctor who preferred for anonymity said the Dr. Kagugube is on life supporting machines since his heart cannot function well.

The source further told this website that only option they have is to get him doctors from South Africa or Nairobi to be flown in because he can’t be airlifted due to condition he is in.

Simultaneously, he is an executive director at Centenary Bank, a commercial bank in Uganda, and he sits on the board of directors of the bank.

He worked at the Uganda Revenue Authority, as Commissioner for Value Added Tax and while there, served temporarily as Deputy Commissioner General of the agency.

In the early 2000s, he worked at Price Water House Coopers Uganda as the Director of Tax and Legal Services.

He was appointed to the board of Nation Media Group, as an independent non-executive director in September 2011 replacing Dr. Martin Aliker.