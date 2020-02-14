Police has confirmed that 15 people have perished in a road accident after taxi they were traveling in rammed into a stationary Tata along Busia- Namayingo – Musita highway.

According to Busoga East Regional police spokesperson, ASP James Mubi Taxi Reg number UBD 089A that was traveling from Namayingo to Kampala rammed into a stationary sugarcane Tata reg number UWP 616 at Imanyiro village.

“All the bodies of the deceased were taken to Mayuge health Centre IV for post Morten examination.” He said adding that police embarked on investigations to establish the cause of the accident are underway.

Mr. Mubi said that the deceased include 11 male passengers, three female passengers and a two-year-old child whose particulars were not readily available.