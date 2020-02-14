Total Uganda and National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) have launched their partnership in hosting the 20th African Water Association (AfWA) Congress and Exhibition at the Total Head Office on plot 4 8th street.

The bi-annual congress held by the African Water Association as part of a mechanism to enhance exchange of ideas and seek for innovative solutions related to the water and sanitation sector.

The Congress is organised by AfWA in collaboration with the Ministry of Water and Environment and National Water and Sewerage Corporation on behalf of the Government of Uganda.

The AfWA Congress which will be officiated over by the President of Uganda, His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, will focus on the new breakthrough solutions and innovations to address the current water and sanitation challenges in Africa. It will be held at the Kampala Serena Hotel from 24th -27th February under the theme; “Breaking New Grounds to Accelerate Access to Water and Sanitation for all in Africa”.

Total Uganda has contributed $25,000 towards the activities and preparations of the AfWA Congress and will be hosting various activities for over 2,000 delegates and exhibitors.

Speaking during the launch, Mr Obi IMEMBA, Total Uganda’s Managing Director said; “The importance of water and sanitation cannot be overemphasized. Total Uganda is guided by its goals to improve water and sanitation as a top priority in the communities we operate in.

Our partnership with NWSC shows our commitment to enhance the lives of people in our communities and ensure sustainable development. One of our main key focus areas is environmental sustainability and we believe that through our efforts, we can turn water and sanitation into a critical line of defence against climate change.”

Eng. Silver Mugisha, the Managing Director of NWSC said ; said “This partnership with Total goes to show that the concern in ensuring that there’s clean safe water for all is not only a government concern but that shared by the private sector too. This makes the drive to achieve the sustainable development goals come 2030 even more attainable.”

In the past, Total Uganda has been at the forefront of promoting health and sanitation in its areas of operation with donations to boost the fight against cholera in Hoima and Bulisa, aiding community health through donations of garbage bunkers and bins to Pakwach and Anaka towns and the rehabilitation of sanitary blocks destroyed by a storm at Kirama primary school in Bulisa district.