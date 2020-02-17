Rwandan singer and a critic of Rwandan strongman Paul Kagame has been found dead in cell.

Mihigo was last week arrested by Rwandan authorities as he tried to escape to Burundi.

Kizito Mihigo has allegedly committed suicide according to the police statement. He was found dead Monday morning.

He was arrested 3 days ago on suspicion of bribery and attempting to use illegal means to cross the border.

He was being held at Remera police station.

Who is Mihigo?

Kizito Mihigo (born 25 July 1981) was a Rwandan gospel singer, songwriter, organist, composer of sacred music, television presenter, genocide survivor, and peace and reconciliation activist.

He studied at the Conservatoire de Paris in France. In 2010, he created the Kizito Mihigo Peace Foundation.

In April 2014, after releasing a critical song immediately prohibited by Rwandan authorities, Mihigo was arrested and charged with planning to oust the government.

In February 2015, he was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment after being convicted of conspiracy against the government of President Paul Kagame.

On 15 September 2018, with Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza, Mihigo was released by presidential grace.