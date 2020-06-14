Sheraton Kampala Hotel has opened doors to guests with strict adherence to standard operating procedures like wearing masks while the hotel has also deployed technology to counter the spread of any sort of viruses.

The five-star hotel has also set new hygiene and cleanliness protocols, trained Cleanliness Champions who will be responsible for the hotel’s cleanliness program through pull-through leveraging standards and tools.

A press statement released by Ms Jacqueline Nalubega Mugisha, the Sheraton Kampala Director Sales and marketing, indicated that facilities such as the lobby, restaurant, conference centres and meeting rooms have been re-arranged to maintain social distancing protocols.

“We have increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfection at highly frequented areas and regularly touched surfaces such as the counter at front desk,elevators,public bathrooms, room keys and gym equipment as an initial step of combating the virus spread,” Mr Jean Philippe Bittencourt,the Sheraton Kampala General Manager, said according to the statement.

Mr Bittencourt added that pending the lifting of international travel restrictions, the hotel has created various packages that are focused on re-connecting friends and families to catch up on the lost time.

The packages include Family escape, friends’ getaways, close circle celebrations, cozy weddings, and love birds’ getaways.

For food services, deliveries will be done through orders on Apps such as Jumia and SafeBoda