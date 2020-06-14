Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa and city tycoon Ben Kavuya have been dragged to court over the violations of restrictions put in place to contain the spread of the #Covid-19 pandemic.

A Soroti-based lawyer attached to M/S Otee Associated Advocates, dragged Minister Kutesa, businessman Ben Kavuya, his wife Barbara Kavuya and their grandson Isaiah Tiba Byabashaija, to court over violating restrictions on international travel.

A complaint on oath that was filed at the Buganda Chief Magistrates court states that the grievance relates to the breach of Public Health (Prohibition of Entry into Uganda) and subsequent instruments related to the containment of the #Covid-19 pandemic.

“On the 24th day of March 2020, the Minister of Health, in the exercise of powers conferred upon the Minister by s.36 of the Public Health Act, Cap 281 passed into law, an Order prohibiting the entry into Uganda of any person, article or thing with effect from Monday 23rd March, 2020,”the complaint reads.

It added that: “That said Order was to remain in force until 23rd April 2020 but was extended by subsequent orders and statutory instruments and remains in force to date”

There was public uproar when Minister Kutesa granted Mr Kavuya exclusive permission to fly in his family from the United States, circumventing a ban on international flights that has been imposed the government to contain the spread of the #Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Mr. Kutesa told Eagle Online that the case was more of blackmailing him.

“It is blackmail because who is a complaint in that case. Just ignore”

Mr Kavuya told this website that the whole purpose of the case is targeting money. That is stupid of whoever filed that case because it wasn’t only his family on the flight.

“How do you sue a three months baby who is under age?, why target three when they were more than 10 people on the flight”. Mr. Kavuya said.