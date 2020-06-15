The Leader the of Opposition (LoP) this morning survived a nasty accident along the Gulu-Kampala Highway.

The accident occurred when the LoP’s Landcruiser was hit head-on by an oncoming vehicle.

The Landcruiser crashed on the front but the LoP escaped unhurt.

Speaking to this website on phone,Ms Aol said she survived the accident because of God’s protection.

“We thank the Almighty for protecting us. Everyone I traveled with is safe. Indeed,He will never forsake us,”Ms Aol said.

The accident occurred at a place called Bobi.