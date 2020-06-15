Prerogative of Mercy ,instruments of PardonPresident Yoweri Museveni has pardoned 833 prisoners who were arrested on minor cases during the Covid-19 lockdown.

On 22nd April 2020, President Museveni pardoned 833 prisoners country wide by exercising his Prerogative of Mercy .

The pardoning of the prisoners is part of efforts to de-congest prisons and curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus on prison facilities.

The pardoned prisoners include petty offenders who had completed three quarters of their sentences, breast-feeding mothers and those aged 60 and above.

Article 121 of the Constitution says there shall be an Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy.

Article 121 (4) (b) says The President may, on advice of the Committee of grant a person a respite, either indefinite or for a specified period from the execution of punishment imposed on him or her for an offence.

The Attorney General on receipt of the Instruments of Pardon from the President sent detailed guidance to the Commissioner General of Prisons on implementation of the Presidential Directive.