Makindye Chief Magistrates Court has remanded city Business man Francis Onebe over the murder of his wife Immaculate Asio Onebe.

Onebe was arrested last week after his wife’s body was retrieved from a septic tank at their residence in Munyonyo.

Appearing before magistrate Sarah Ann Basemera, Onebe and a private security guard Bonny Oriekot were charged with murder and subsequently remanded to Kitalya Prison.

Prosecution avers that Onebe Francis together with his home guard Bony who allegedly murdered Mrs. Immaculate Asio Onebe have been charged of Murder C/S 188 &189 of the Penal Code Act.

“Francis Onebe, 63 an accountant, Bonny Oriekot, 26, a security guard attached to Pentagon Security Limited and others still at large during the month of January, 2021 at Mawanga zone LC1 in Munyonyo , Makindye division in Kampala district murdered Asio Immaculate Mary Blessing Onebe,” the prosecutor Lydia Nakato told court.

According to the DNA test results, the decomposing body which was retrieved from a septic tank of Francis Onebe’s home was of his wife, Immaculate. The 62 year old proprietor of a security firm reportedly went missing in January 2021. She was buried on the weekend in Kaberamaido district.

Onebe was arrested after police established his intentions to flee the country. But upon arrest, Onebe said he was traveling for treatment, and his earlier reasons to travel to Nairobi also indicated appointments with doctors.

The arrest also followed the nabbing of a former security guard of Onebe who sneaked into the home. It is averred that the guard identified as Okariot disappeared moments after Onebe’s wife went missing.

In January, Onebe reported the case of missing wife Immaculate Onebe at Kabalagala police alleging that his wife was kidnapped by security agencies which were moving in a ‘drone’. He mounted a search for his wife, visiting the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in Kireka, Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) in Mbuya and Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID); however he failed to locate her.

Onebe the prime suspect in the death of his wife didn’t relent, he placed adverts in newspapers, radios and television stations as well as social media.