Kyambogo University student Tracy Ndagire has passed on at Uganda cancer institute Mulago where she was admitted over an unrevealed health problem. Tracy died two days to her graduation.

Tracy, who was scheduled to graduate tomorrow, pursued a Bachelor of Science in Surveying and Land Information Systems.

According to Jude Zziwa, a friend to the deceased, Tracy will be laid to rest later today in Kinoni, Masaka.

“Am thankful that God gave us an opportunity to know you right from your early years. All the way from High School, you were full of life, fun to be with, sold out to love and serve the Lord. I remember how you always got so excited to receive us whenever we came to do ministry at your school, you gladly carried loud speakers at Gayaza High School,” Zziwa said in a Facebook post.

He added: “We connected and you became part of us, we became family, and you brought life to all the fellowships of young people and all the ministries you got connected to. You lived a short yet very effective life. We shall forever remember you.”