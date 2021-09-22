The Police in Katakwi district, has in custody three suspects, who form part of a group, which allegedly raided the home of Omachar Emmanuel, a businessman during the night of September 20, 2021, at Aleles village, Akisim parish, Angodingodi, Sub County, in Katakwi District.

The arrested suspects include; Ijoot John Robert, Olem Simon and Asege Agnes, all from the same village.

ASP Ageca Oscar Gregory, the police spokesperson in the East Kyoga region said; “They killed him together with his wife Achode Teddy, and inflicted serious injuries to their two daughters.”

The scene of crime was visited by the Regional team from East Kyoga and Katakwi CPS which included homicide detectives, who rushed the two juvenile victims to Katakwi General hospital for further medical attention. They also conveyed the bodies of the two deceased persons to hospital for further post mortem analysis.

“The team arrested the three suspects on preliminary information linking them to the murder, and transferred to Katakwi CPS, for further interrogation, to help establish the circumstances and motivation behind the murder. Exhibits of material value were recovered at the scene,” ASP Ageca said.

“The police assures the public that there is no place for such acts of violence and impunity, and will fast track the investigation to ensure the suspects are thoroughly processed and arraigned before the courts of law.”

“We further ask the public to disregard alarmist reports that Bijambiya (panga wielding gangs) had killed the two people. The incident is a straight forward case of murder.”