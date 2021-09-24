KIU, IUIU partner to collaborate on joint projects and programmes

Kampala International University (KIU), and the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for two universities to collaborate on joint projects and programmes.

According to MoA, KIU will train 24 scholars from IUIU under a scholarship scheme set up by the Chairman Board of Trustees, Dr. Haj Hassan Basajjabalaba.

The team from IUIU led by the Rector, Prof. Ismail Gyagenda was received by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Mouhamad Mpezamihigo, and the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic Affairs, Dr. Sophia Kazibwe.

The scholarship was initiated by the CBOT to help IUIU develop qualified human capital for their Habib Medical School and proposed Faculty of Engineering.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, “The Chairman has offered 24 sets of scholarships. All of them are Master’s Programmes”. The VC noted that these scholarships will be spread across the Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Biomedical Sciences and School of Engineering Sciences.

“10 programmes will be offered under Biomedical Sciences – MSc in Anatomy (2), MSc in Biochemistry (2), MSc in Physiology (2), MSc in Microbiology (2), and MSc in Pharmacology (2). Under Engineering Science, the CBOT also sponsored 6 programmes – MSc in Civil Engineering (2), MSc in Electrical/Electronics Engineering (2), and MSc in Mechanical Engineering (2).

“The remaining programmes were under medical sciences MMed in Surgery (2), MMed in Internal Medicine (2), MMed in Obstetrics and Gynecology (2) and MMed in Psychiatry (2).”

As a firm believer in education as a tool for national development, Dr. Haj Hassan Basajjabalaba has been providing scholarship opportunities to students all over Uganda under the KIU Bursary Scheme.

The IUIU Rector thanked the KIU CBOT and the VC for their generous efforts. He also noted that this MoU and MoA is the largest ever between two Ugandan Universities. The elated Rector was full of praise for the CBOT. “No Ugandan national is so much invested in education like Dr. Haj Hassan Basajjabalaba”

The VC informed the IUIU team that KIU has the best School of Engineering in Uganda and the largest private University Teaching Hospital in Uganda. The School has modern learning facilities for Engineering students ranging from Diploma, Bachelor, Masters and PhD. This scholarship comes with tuition waivers. “The Scholarship should be taken up as soon as possible. KIU will provide the research facilities, while IUIU will select the best students for this programme”.

Other members of the IUIU team include Vice Rector Academic Affairs, Prof. Jamil Serwanga, Director Kampala Campus, Dr. Twaha Kasula, Dean Habib Medical School, Dr. Hakim Sendagiri and Assistant to the Record, Mr. Abdallah Mutyaba.