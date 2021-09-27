The Commander Land Forces is visiting Uganda troops in Somalia where he also met Somali politicians including the Prime Minister Mohamed Roble.

Gen Muhoozi was accompanied by the Uganda’s Deputy Ambassador to Somalia, Maj Gen Nathan Mugisha and the Commander of Ugandan contingent in the Horn of Africa Maj Gen Don Nabasa.

During the meeting with the Prime minister thanked Uganda for leading the African Union mission to pacify Somalia.

According to the Prime Minister’s official twitter: ” The Prime Minister thanks the UPDF for supporting Somalia”