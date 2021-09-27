Inspector General of Police, Martin Ochola has appointed Ben Mubangizi as the Deputy Police Commander Kampala Metropolitan Area. Mubangizi who has been commanding Alert Squad Unit will deputize Stephen Tanui.

Tanui has been in command of Kampala and neighbouring areas for over two months ever since he replaced Moses Kafeero.

But in the two months, Tanui has had two deputies. In the reshuffles made days before he died, the late Deputy IGP Lt Gen Paul Lokech had appointed Ezekiel Emitu as deputy to Tanui.

IGP Ochola protested Emitu’s appointment because it was demeaning the police command structures since he was replacing Dennis Namuwooza who was one rank senior.

In addition, Emitu was going to be heading Ruhweza who is Kampala South Regional Police commander yet he too, is a senior by one rank.

Ochola has also appointed Dennis Namuwooza commander operations based at Naguru police headquarters.

By the time Ochola took over from Gen Edward Kale Kayihura as IGP, several command positions were being headed by police officers with lower ranks compared to those they were heading.

Ochola immediately quashed all those appointments and gave them to people of befitting ranks.

Norman Musinga, the former Kampala Traffic Commander has been appointed Rwenzori West Regional Police Commander. He has been replaced by Deputy Traffic Commander Rogers Nsereko and Israel Wambesho as deputy KMP Commander whereas Faridah Nampiima has been appointed traffic police spokesperson replacing Charles Ssebambulidde.