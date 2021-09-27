The International Crimes Division of the High Court has ordered for immediate release of Kawempe North Legislator Muhammad Ssegirinya. The MP is currently detained at Kigo prison.

Last week, Masaka High Court Judge Nakintu Victoria released Ssegirinya and his counterpart Makindye East MP Allan Ssewanyana on Shs 20 Million cash bail each and bonded each of their sureties with Shs 100million non cash.

Ssewanyana was on Thursdays (last week) released from Kigo Prison however he was re-arrested moments after stepping out of the jail. In tandem Ssegirinya remained in prison on grounds that MP Francis Zaake who stood as his surety had flown out of the country.

Stories Continues after ad

Appearing before Justice Susan Okalany to vary his bail terms for one of his sureties who is out of the county, court ordered the Officer in charge of prisons in Kigo to release him.

“And following his release on bail, it is here by ordered that Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya be released,” Justice Okalany said in her ruling delivered by Deputy Court Registrar Atingu Beatrice Stella.

The two MPs are accused of terrorism contrary to section 7 (1) and (2) (d) and (d) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 in count one, aiding and abetting terrorism contrary to section 8 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 in count two, murder contrary to sections 188 and 189 of the Penal code Act in Counts three, four, five and attempted murder contrary to section 204 (a) of the Penal code Act.