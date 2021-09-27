The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has condemned the continued kidnapping of people by the security agencies of Chieftaincy of the Military Intelligence (CMI) and Police counter terrorism squad.

Last week Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana was kidnapped at the gate of Kigo prion, hours after he was released by the Masaka High Court. Till now his whereabouts according to his lawyers led by Erias Lukwago, remain unknown.

Mr. Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the FDC party Spokesperson said people released by courts of law like in the case of Allan Ssewanyana, must not be kidnapped noting that this undermines the Judiciary and Rule of Law in the country.

“There must be a difference between bijambiya men in Masaka and security agencies of the state. Isn’t that what Museveni promised recently? May be because of his age, he has already forgotten,” he said.

Ssemujju said the Party is not against arresting any person but the due processes of the law must be respected. Persons arrested must be produced in courts of law within 48 hours and they must be accessible by their next of kin and lawyers. Civilians must not be detained in military dungeons.

“The Kidnapping of Ssewanyana is in line with Museveni’s aspirations of denying suspects bail which he has canvased on for a very long time. Let Museveni be bold enough and change the Constitution to remove granting of bail or let him overthrow the Courts of Law and replace them with Court Martial a system in which he acts as a Chief Justice,” he said.