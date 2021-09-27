Carrefour has announced the temporary closure of all Shoprite stores by 1st of October 2021 in preparation for the reopening under the Carrefour brand.

This is following Majid Al Futtaim’s recent agreement with Shoprite Checkers Uganda Limited to take over six of their store leases by the end of the year.

Earlier this month, Majid Al Futtaim, concluded an agreement with Shoprite Checkers Uganda Limited to transfer Shoprite’s six Uganda store leases to Majid Al Futtaim by the end of the year. The six stores are located in Acacia Mall, Village Mall, Victoria Mall, Lugogo Mall, Clock Tower, and Arena Mall.

Franck Moreau, Country Manager of Carrefour Uganda, and Kenya said, “As we kick off our much-anticipated transition of the Shoprite brand to Carrefour, we will close all Shoprite stores, to revamp them and set up our signature Carrefour sections such as the popular bakery to offer our customers the best shopping experience through unbeatable value and range.”

“In the meantime, we would like to invite our customers to visit our existing stores at Oasis Mall and Naalya – Metroplex Mall to shop for their favourite items. For greater convenience, customers can also order products online via Glovo and Jumia Food,” he added.