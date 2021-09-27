The first ever StarTimes Uganda Premier League All Star Game takes centre stage on Monday when two selected teams face off at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo on Monday.

The teams christened Dubymax Hasule and Dubymax Kirunda will be managed by former KCCA tacticians Sam Ssimbwa and Mike Mutebi respectively.

The two respected tacticians are currently out of jobs in the league and this will be a good game to advertise themselves to the league.

Stories Continues after ad

Among the stars on show for Mutebi’s chosen stars include among others Wakiso Giants skipper Hassan Ssenyonjo, Derrick Ndahiro, Bobosi Byaruhanga and league winning skipper Enock Walusimbi while Ssimbwa’s side has Murushid Jjuuko, Brian Majwega, Martin Kiiza and Paul Mbowa among others.

Each player from the winning team will take home Ugx 1 million, a coach 5 million with the losing side taking home Ugx 0.5 million and 3 million respectively.

Dubymax Kirunda 16-man Squad

Goalkeepers: Ali Mwirusi (KCCA), Bashir Ssekajja (Vipers SC)

Defenders: Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Disan Galiwango (Vipers), Hebert Achai (KCCA), Derrick Ndahiro (Villa/ URA), Enoch Walusimbi (Express FC)

Midfielders: Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Bright Anukani (KCCA/ Vipers), Isma Mugulusi (Busoga/Villa), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants)

Forwards: Sadat Anaku (KCCA), Charles Lwanga (KCCA), Samuel Ssekamatte (Soltilo Bright Stars FC/ Arua Hill SC), Frank ‘Zaga’ Tumwesigye (Police FC).

Dubymax Hasule 16-man Squad

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume FC/ Express), Saidi Keni (Villa/BUL FC)

Defenders: Brian Majwega (URA/KCCA), Murushid Juuko (Express), Benjamin Nyakoojo (URA), Patrick Mbowa (URA), Paul Willa (Vipers)

Midfielders: Saidi Kyeyune (URA), Mahad Yaya Kakooza (Express), Siraj Ssentamu (Vipers)

Forwards: Yunus Sentamu (Vipers), Erick Kambale (Express), Godfrey Lwesibawa (Express), Joseph Ssemujju (BUL), Muguchi Steven (Gaddafi FC), Martin Kizza (Express), Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City FC)