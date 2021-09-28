Bank of Uganda (BoU) lawyer, Dr. Joseph Byamugisha, is dead. He died on Tuesday morning at Nakasero Hospital where he had been admitted.

“The Uganda Law Society (ULS) informs you of the death of our senior member and past President, Dr. Joseph B. Byamugisha (S.C) of J.B Byamugisha Advocates,” the ULS wrote.

However, the cause of death is yet to be announced.

Dr. Byamugisha was the lead attorney in a lawsuit by the Bank of Uganda against businessman Sudhir Ruparelia.

The central bank came under the spotlight after the closure of Crane Bank Limited backfired with both Parliament and the Auditor General faulting the BoU officials in the middle of the transaction. They closed Crane Bank Limited, previously one of the best performing banks before controversially transferring it Dfcu Bank in January 2017.

At first, BoU hired city lawyers of Lule and Sebalu advocates but were later thrown out for conflict of interest and instead appointed Joseph Byamugisha to represent them in the suit against Sudhir.