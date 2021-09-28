Police are holding over 250 people for flouting curfew guidelines. The revelation was made by the Kampala metropolitan Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire.

Yesterday police confirmed that following the relaxing of #Covid-19 lockdown on various sectors of the economy, the population is not adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in place to curb the spread of virus. In tandem, police vowed to crack a whip on individuals violating #Covid-19 SOPs.

“Following operations on curfew compliance in the Kampala Metropolitan area, the territorial police yesterday September 27, impounded 712 motorcycles, 147 motor vehicles and arrested 250 suspects,” Owoyesigire said.

The suspects are currently detained at different police stations where they will later on be released on police bond and issued with express penalty tickets, which they will have to pay first for their vehicles and motorcycles to be released.

“These operations are continuous. The members of the public are once again advised to plan their journeys quite early to avoid any inconveniences,” he said.