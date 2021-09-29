The National Unity Platform (NUP) Guild president at Kyambogo University John Mbaziira has sacked two of his cabinet ministers for misrepresentation, misconduct and disruption of guild affairs.

The sacked ministers include; Minister of Ethics and Integrity, Kamya Carols and Deputy Prime Minister Nkurunziza Alphonse.

According to a letter dated 28th September, the duo was informed of the termination of their offices. The latter is accused of misconduct and disruption of cabinet meetings while the former, the minister of integrity, fell short of his integrity. Carols is accused of dodging cabinet sessions as well as summons on the same matter.

The two, according to the letters issued to them, are expected to quit office with effect from 28th September. However, sources indicate that the two are not willing to step aside as they believe Mbaziira John Senior is not working towards the good of the students community but rather satisfying his own interests.

“Your continued absence from duty has greatly created a gap in the performance of the executive via your office. The letter is therefore to formally announce the termination of your service as the as the 17th Guild minister for Ethics and Integrity as well as dismissing you from the executive as mandated by Article 10 Clause 2(a) and Article 8 Clause 8(h) respectively,” reads in part of letters.