The Opposition Member of Parliament have resolved not attend plenary until Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya and Makindye West Legislator Allan Ssewanyana are produced in courts of law.

The two were re-arrested moments after being released from Kigo government Prison. They are accused of terrorism contrary to section 7 (1) and (2) (d) and (d) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 in count one, aiding and abetting terrorism contrary to section 8 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 in count two, murder contrary to sections 188 and 189 of the Penal code Act in Counts three, four, five and attempted murder contrary to section 204 (a) of the Penal code Act.

Speaking at Parliament, the MPs led by the Leader of opposition Mathias Mpuuga, demanded a government explanation on the whereabouts of other opposition supporters who have allegedly been in detention for a while.

“We cannot attend to Parliament business when the rights of our colleagues are being violated. The two haven’t been produced in court beyond the 48 hours and we are here legislating normally. We know that even if they were guilty, the laws of the land state how they must be treated,” LoP said.

“Without the state explaining this, we are constrained to move as though it is normal business when MPs have been abducted. We ask through you for an immediate explanation from the government. We seek your guidance on whether u have been briefed as was the first time,” he said.

Mpuuga said the presumption of innocence is cardinal in our criminal procedure system. Today you may think it is Ssewanyana and Ssegirinya but tomorrow, it may be you.

Yesterday, opposition MPs stormed out of the Parliament after the Attorney General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka’s comments about the re-arrest of Ssewanyana and Ssegirinya. Kiwanuka said the two MPs will be presented in court and they can go back as many times as the offences they commit.