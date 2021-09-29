There is a growing feud between the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and the Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees Hillary Onek. The disagreement is alluded to the Shs5 billion diverted from his budget.

The minister is disappointed about how money is being diverted from his budget to the Prime Minister’s office. According to a leaked letter dated September 15, from Eng. Onek to Nabbanja, the minister expressed his dismay over the decision to divert Shs5 billion from his Shs15 billion budget.

“I would like to protest against the change in our work plan and diversion of the little resources intended to address the massive disasters that have befallen our people,” the letter reads in part.

Stories Continues after ad

He went ahead and asked the PM in the letter to notify the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, as well as the Auditor General. This would be in the event that she goes through with the diversion of the Shs5 billion. He said through this, they will make proper accountability for the Shs15 billion.

However, the source in the Relief Department at OPM said Onek’s protest letter is aimed at absolving himself from any misuse of the funds.

On the contrary though, another source close to the PM said she diverted the money to personally supervise the process of resettling those affected by floods. The source added that corruption has crippled the handling of relief situations.

In July, Nabbanja rejected relief items donated to people displaced by floods in Kasese district saying they were sub-standard. The items included beans, sugar, mosquito nets, among others. She said the supplier must bring better quality items because Kasese is not a dumping site.