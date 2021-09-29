The Prime Minister of Uganda Robinah Nabbanja has applauded the Media Chief of Protocol Officer Pablo Bashir Sewalu for ushering her into NBS TV studios in a professional way.

Nabbanja was on Sunday at Next Media’s NBS TV to be part of the station’s Eagle show as a guest. The show was hosted by Simon Kaggwa Njala.

“I thank the Next media chief of protocol @pablo_bashir for the great job done when I stepped at Next Media @nbstv @KKariisa @UgandaMFA @UgandaMediaCent @KagutaMuseveni,” the Prime Minister tweeted on Sunday.

Pablo is one of the few protocol officers in Uganda who are on top of their game.

He has been in this business of ushering in highly sensitive high profile guests to where they need to be for more than 6 years.

As Next Media’s Chief Protocol Officer, keen-eyed Pablo brings in clients and guests for media interviews. On top of that, he prepares the way for his boss Dr Kin Kariisa and whenever he is travelling he goes there first to make sure everything is in place.

Recently, during an interview with this news website, Pablo disclosed that as a professional protocol officer he has rules he follows and his first priority is to get his guests to where they need to be and achieve what took them there.This is why Pablo never leaves the side or sight vision of the persons he is charge of be they are delivering an important speech at a business lunch or appearing for the first time for a TV interview.

Pablo has been in the room with everyone from President Yoweri Museveni, Next Media Services CEO Kariisa to prime ministers, ministers like General Katumba Wamala, police officers among others.

He has also handled continental dignitaries like Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta, his vice William Ruto and Mufti Menk. He has even had the honour of handling part of Pope Francis’s protocol during the 2016 papal visit to Uganda.

Why is a Protocol Officer important?

A protocol officer is someone employed to facilitate meetings, ensure proper etiquette for official engagements, and streamline interactions with dignitaries and other important people.

The job typically involves some elements of event planning, but focuses more on personnel issues. A protocol officer’s main job is to guide leaders, be elected officials or corporate executives, away from etiquette or cultural mistakes. This typically requires a lot of research and a great deal of tact.

What makes a good Protocol Officer?

Discretion is key

A protocol officer must be an expert at seeing and hearing everything while not talking about it. A protocol officer is like a bodyguard, the best are never noticed, they are the gel that puts at ease those in their care.

A protocol officer will witness many embarrassing moments but the best of them earn the trust of the protocol officer that no one else who was not at the scene will ever know of it. Being at the scene leads to another important rule Pablo has learned as he practiced his trade.

Anticipation

The best protocol officer will minimise to remove opportunities for faux pas to happen. On Pablo’s watch, his first priority is to get his guests to where they need to be and achieve what took them there. This is why Pablo never leaves the side or sight vision of the persons he is in charge of, be they delivering an important speech at a business lunch or appearing for the first time for a TV interview.

Having been around a dignitary for hours or years helps Pablo to ensure the environment around them at a highly stressful time will be as comfortable as possible. Equally important, he will organise the environs of the hotel or high stakes event in such a way that his principal is able to function and do what they are supposed to do there.

Pablo was on hand to ensure that the then Director General at Angie-Primature in the Office of the President of Guinea Camara Namory had a memorable, productive visit to Alam group of companies. Namory met with the top management team of Alam Group of Companies before embarking on a tour of some of the group’s various business ventures.

Escorted by the senior Alam, Namory was given a tour of the Sugar & Allied Industries Limited whose lead product is Kaliro Sugar with Pablo overseeing every step of the visit.

3.The Moderator

Few skills are more necessary for the work Pablo does than diplomacy. His ability to bring down the temperature in a room is key as he has to work with personalities who are often on opposite sides of a political fight. Pablo is as comfortable in the company of fiery government critic Mathias Mpuuga (LOP) as he is with government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo.

The protocol officer must expect to mediate at some point in their career. Sometimes over a long span of time. Pablo relishes this challenge.

Exit strategy master

Pablo believes that many aspiring protocol practitioners forget it is as important how a guest leaves a location as they arrived. He argues that these final touches are what actually determine the lasting impression a guest will have of an occasion or service they have received while in your care.

This is why time does not matter in his protocol calling. Pablo will ensure that he is at the airport past midnight to receive a guest like revered Mufti Ismail ibn Musa Menk when he visited Uganda in April 2021. The celebrated but unassuming Mufti Menk who shirks an entourage congratulated his hosts on having the only assistant he would consider hiring if he had no choice but to have an entourage after experiencing Pablo’s all round care while in the Pearl of Africa.