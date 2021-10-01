The Uganda Premier League secretariat has released the draft fixture for the first round of the 2021/22 season.

However, only 15 of the 16 teams have been included, without Busoga United FC who, according to UPL failed to meet the minimum requirements per club licensing.

The league will kick off on Friday October 15th, 2021.

Defending champions Express will open their title defence against newcomers Arua Hill at Wankulukuku. Express beat URA and Vipers to the title last season after the competition was forced to end with five matches to go due to a national lockdown to control the spread of Coronavirus.

Vipers make a short trip to Lugogo to face Police two days later while KCCA will be away to Wakiso Giants while SC Villa New Greek coach Petros Koukouras gets his first taste of Ugandan football when his side host Bul.

The first round will close on January 9th 2022.

First round fixtures: SUPL_Fixtures-2021-22_Round-One_Draft

Matchday one fixtures

Express FC Vs Arua Hill SC

Mbarara City FC Vs Soltilo Bright Stars

Onduparaka Vs UPDF

Police FC Vs Vipers

Wakiso Giants Vs KCCA FC

SC Villa Vs BUL FC

URA Vs Tororo United